Majhi vows to transform Nuapada

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday blew the poll bugle for the crucial Nuapada by-poll, claiming that the double-engine government at the Centre and in the State is working hard to drive the development of Nuapada district to new heights.

Addressing a large gathering at Bijay Sankalp Samabesh in Nuapada, the Chief Minister reiterated his earlier assurance that he would personally take responsibility for the district’s development and transform it from one of the most backward districts into one of the most developed in the State.

Highlighting the recent development initiatives by the State government, Majhi said in order to fulfil his pledge, he has recently announced projects worth over Rs 1,101 crore in Nuapada district alone. He noted that the State government has gifted to Nuapada district projects worth Rs 1,400 crore in the last 16 months.

The Chief Minister asserted that the ruling BJP always fulfils its promises made to people, unlike the previous BJD government. He also stated that the party, within 24 minutes of coming to power, fulfilled its promises made to people during elections by deciding to implement the Subhadra scheme and increase the total MSP on paddy to Rs 3,100 per quintal under the Samrudh Krushak Yojana. Taking a dig at BJD supremo and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Majhi alleged that the former used to assure people during every election in the past that he would take responsibility for the development of a particular area, but would forget his promises and responsibilities immediately after winning.

He said BJP candidate Jay Dholakia will work tirelessly to complete the unfinished work of his father and former BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, whose sudden demise on September 8 necessitated the bypoll in Nuapada.

The Chief Minister also slammed BJD leaders for making personal attacks on Jay Dholakia after he left the party to join the BJP. He expressed shock that Naveen Patnaik had not condemned the personal attacks by his party colleagues. Majhi said the voters of Nuapada would give a befitting reply to this in the by-election.

Majhi ruled out a triangular contest in the by-poll, saying the real fight would be between the BJP and the Congress. He urged the district’s party workers to dedicate themselves fully to ensuring victory in the upcoming Nuapada by-poll. Several workers and leaders of the BJD and the Congress joined the BJP during the grand event in Nuapada on Thursday.