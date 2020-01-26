Major events for the day, 26 January 2020

As the country celebrates 71st Republic Day on Sunday, the states has immersed in the fervour of patriotism. Coming to the major events on this D-Day, there are no regular events except the Republic Day celebrations across the state.

Here are few events.

Andhra Pradesh

Republic Day celebrations will take place at Indira Gandhi Stadium in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Arrangements were made for the presentation of 14 government fragments. Tirumala: The crowds of devotees at Tirumala awaits for Sarvadarshanam, which would take four hours.

Telangana

Republic Day Celebrations at Telangana Bhavan KTR to unveil the national flag at 9am.

Sports

The second T20 match between India and New Zealand will begin at 12.20 pm in Auckland.