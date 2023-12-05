Major set back to I.N.D.I.A alliance as Mamata, Akhilesh to skip meeting, meeting postponed

Serious cracks appear in bloc INDIA Mamata Banerjee Akhilesh Yadav and Nitish Kumar to skip I.N.D.I.A meeting to be held on Wednesday. It is a major set back for the bloc before Lok Sabha elections. Neither Akhilesh nor Nitish has given any reason for staying away from the opposition party. The big question is how will sustain the opposition unity. The bloc meeting was convened by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. Opposition parties feel Congress should give up self centred politics. Jairam Rsmesh said it is temporary set back and issues will be sorted out.

They are unhappy that Congress refusal to take opposition with them led to crushing defeat in 3 states Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Following the deep cracks in INDIA bloc the meeting on Wednesday convened by Congress party has been postponed. It may be recalled that Mamata Banerjee Akhilesh Yadav Nitish Kumar Soren and others refused to attend. They allege that Congress had not gone in for seat sharing with others parties and hence Congress lost in three hindi states. They said Congress does not show respect for allies. Congress they alleged is self centred party.