Make in India's 10th anniv:Bharat is unstoppable: PM

New Delhi: On the 10th anniversary of his government's 'Make in India' drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday affirmed that the flagship initiative to boost manufacturing has transformed a dream into a powerful movement and its impact shows that "Bharat is unstoppable". In a blog on LinkedIn, he lauded everyone who played a role in making the initiative a "roaring success", saying each of them is a pioneer, visionary and innovator, whose tireless efforts have fuelled the programme's success, making India the focus of global attention as well as curiosity.

"Our mobile exports have skyrocketed from a mere Rs 1,556 crore to an astounding Rs 1.2 lakh crore – a mind-boggling 7500 per cent increase! Today, 99% of mobile phones used in India are Made in India. We've become the second-largest mobile manufacturer globally," he said. In the steel industry, the country has become a net exporter of finished steel, with production increasing by over 50 per cent since 2014.

"Our semiconductor manufacturing sector has attracted investments worth over Rs 1.5 lakh crore, with five plants approved that will have a combined capacity of more than 7 crore chips per day," the prime minister added. In renewable energy, the country is the fourth largest producer globally, with capacity increasing by 400 per cent in just a decade. The electric vehicle industry, practically non-existent in 2014, is now worth USD billion. Defence production exports have soared from Rs 1,000 crores to Rs 21,000 crore, reaching over 85 nations, he said. During one of the 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcasts, the prime minister said that he had spoken about the need to have a vibrant toys industry. "