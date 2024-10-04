'Make in Odisha' conclave 25 held in Delhi, CM invites in investors

New Delhi: With its abundant natural resources and numerous opportunities for industrial expansion, Orissa is rapidly evolving as eastern India's industrial hub.In this series, 'Make-in-Odisha' conclave 2025 was held in Taj Palace, Delhi. The meeting was convened in preparation for the state's flagship investors' summit, Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, which will take place in Bhubaneswar on January 28-29.

The event was graced by Orissa CM Mohan Charan Majhi,Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, state industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, and many senior officials of the state government.

During this occasion, the CM met envoys from 30 countries, pitching Odisha as an ideal business choice due to its skilled workforce and significant mineral resources.The Chief Minister also underlined Odisha's role as a vital participant in India's mining and metal sectors, citing the state's natural richness and rich reserves of minerals such as iron, nickel, coal, ore, chromite, and bauxite, as well as extensive forest and water resources.





He went on to say that he had helpful meetings with prominent officials from several nations in New Delhi about investing in the state. He stated that numerous nations have agreed to participate in the projected 'Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025,' a significant commercial event for domestic and international companies.

CM further said, " Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that Odisha would serve as India's gateway to development. Now that the state has a double engine government, we are striving to make the Prime Minister's goal a reality."

In his discussion with foreign delegates, the Chief Minister highlighted Odisha's vibrant economic landscape and rising investment prospects to a worldwide audience. He explained to them that the state's goal is to build partnerships and attract investments worth more than Rs 5 lakh crore by highlighting Odisha's potential and prospects. The CM also met one-on-one with delegations from industrial groups and associations. The discussion centered on Odisha's industrial potential, supportive policies, ease of doing business, and investor-friendly environment.

Besides this, the CM personally welcomed global stakeholders to attend the "Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025". Investors and business leaders from all sectors have been invited to look at Odisha's potential as a key investment destination.

Furthermore, speaking of government policies in Orissa, Principal Secretary of Industries and IAS Hemant Sharma stated that the Industrial Policy (IPR) 2022 has been meticulously formulated to create a conducive and consistent business environment that promotes Odisha's long-term industrial growth. Our goal is to make Odisha the "Destination of Choice" for industrial firms throughout India and the world. We cordially invite investors to join us and become part of this exciting growing adventure.

While addressing, PS Hemant Sharma also shared a presentation to the investors about the resources in their state, the government initiatives in the state for the youth and also highlighted the pro-investment climate.

He also highlighted financial incentives such as: Land Incentives, Capital Investment Subsidy, State Goods & Services Tax (SGST) Reimbursement, Power Incentives, For Green Hydrogen & Green Ammonia Manufacturing Units, Employment Subsidy, Special Financial Incentives and etc.