Malayalam Author KR Meera Stirs Debate With Criticism Of Congress's Gandhian Legacy

Acclaimed Malayalam novelist KR Meera has ignited a controversy with her recent Facebook post criticizing the Indian National Congress's relationship with Gandhian principles. The author claimed the party has spent 75 years attempting to "wipe out Gandhism and the soul of Gandhi from India."

Meera's comments emerged in response to a news report about the Hindu Mahasabha celebrating Nathuram Godse and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. In her post, she drew a provocative parallel, stating, "Congressmen have been trying to wipe it out for seventy-five years. They couldn't do it. Then only Hindu Sabha."

The statement drew immediate criticism from Congress supporters and others in literary circles. Congress MLA T Siddique responded with pointed sarcasm, commenting, "You have great talent in writing fiction. Can see that talent in this post also."

Responding to the criticism, Meera acknowledged her post was written in anger. She defended her position by referencing various statements allegedly made by Congress leaders dismissing Gandhian principles, including comments such as "One cannot buy food if you keep talking about Gandhism" and "It is useless to keep talking about Gandhism."

The controversy has sparked broader discussions about political ideology and historical legacy, with Meera, author of the acclaimed novel Aarachar, finding herself at the center of a heated debate about the interpretation of Congress's relationship with Gandhian values.