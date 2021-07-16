Maldives vaccinates 50% of eligible population

Male, July 16: The Maldives has vaccinated 50 per cent of its eligible population against Covid-19, health authorities said on Friday.

Health Emergency Operation Centre (HEOC) spokesperson, Fathimath Nazla Rafeeq said that half of the population above the age of 18 has been fully vaccinated against the virus, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Maldives began its vaccination program on February 1, which is open to all citizens, residents, and undocumented workers above the age of 18.

Covishield, Sinopharm, Pfizer, Sputnik V, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been authorised for use by the Maldives Food and Drug Administration (MFDA).

Data from the Health Protection Agency (HPA) showed 320,059 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 251,232 people have received both doses.

The Maldives has so far reported 75,622 coronavirus cases and 215 deaths.