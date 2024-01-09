Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Exploiting Ram Temple Inauguration For Electoral Gains

On a recent Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voiced strong allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of exploiting the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya for political gains leading up to the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Speaking at a public address in North 24 Parganas, Banerjee underscored the significance of inclusive celebrations, advocating against the marginalization of other religions in the wake of festivities related to a specific community.

In her address, Banerjee criticized the BJP for what she perceived as a theatrical display designed for electoral purposes, urging them to carry out their activities but without diminishing the importance of other religions. She particularly pointed out that the BJP's focus on the Ram Mandir issue seemed disproportionate, emphasizing that there are numerous other important matters to address.

Banerjee made a promise to the public, vowing to stand firm against any attempts to sow religious divisions. She drew parallels between her commitment to unity and her stance during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests, emphasizing her dedication to preventing any form of religious discord.

The Chief Minister expressed her skepticism about the relentless questioning regarding the Ram Mandir, suggesting that the BJP was fixating on a single issue while neglecting other significant concerns. Despite the upcoming consecration ceremony for the Ram Mandir scheduled for January 22, with high-profile invitees such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Banerjee has chosen not to attend the inauguration. Additionally, sources indicate that her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), is unlikely to send any representative to the ceremony, further highlighting the political and ideological divide on this matter.