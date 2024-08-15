Mamata Banerjee Blames Left And BJP For Kolkata Hospital Vandalism Amid Doctor Murder Protests

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Alleges Political Involvement in Hospital Vandalism.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused workers from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of vandalizing the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. This incident occurred during protests against the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the facility.

Speaking to the press after meeting with the Governor, Banerjee claimed that the vandals were "outsiders" carrying flags of the Left and BJP parties. She emphasized that students were not involved in the destruction. The Chief Minister condemned the incident and announced plans for a rally to demand capital punishment for the rape accused.

Banerjee described the attack on the police during the incident, mentioning that an officer-in-charge went missing for an hour before being found wounded. She highlighted that the police showed restraint and did not use force against the protesters.

The vandalism reportedly caused significant disruption to hospital operations, with patients leaving without treatment and some allegedly dying as a result. Banerjee stated that medicine was looted and infrastructure damaged.

The Chief Minister also accused some social media users of exploiting the tragedy for engagement, suggesting that the Left and BJP were attempting to tarnish Bengal's image. She indicated that she had instructed the police to monitor such activities.

This incident follows a massive 'Reclaim the Night' protest last Wednesday, where thousands of women marched across West Bengal demanding justice for the murdered trainee doctor. While most protests were peaceful, the situation at RG Kar hospital escalated when a mob entered and vandalized the emergency ward and some police vehicles.

In response to these events, the BJP has called for Mamata Banerjee's resignation, accusing her administration of failing to prevent the attack and questioning the police's absence during the vandalism. Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari went further, alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress orchestrated the vandalism to impede the CBI investigation into the trainee doctor's rape and murder.

The situation highlights the tense political climate in West Bengal and the complex interplay between public outrage, political maneuvering, and law enforcement in the wake of a tragic crime.