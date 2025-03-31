Mamata Banerjee Calls For Unity, Slams BJP's Divisive Politics At Eid Prayers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, speaking at an Eid prayers event on Red Road in Kolkata, urged people to resist provocations that could lead to communal tensions. She assured the public that her government stands firmly with minorities and will prevent any attempts to disrupt peace in the state.

Banerjee criticized the BJP, questioning their stance on minorities and asking whether they intended to change the Constitution. She reaffirmed her commitment to secularism and denounced BJP's "jumla politics," accusing them of trying to divide the nation. She also targeted the Left, claiming that "red and saffron have merged," but promised to protect residents from harm.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee echoed her sentiments, highlighting the party's resistance against BJP during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He accused BJP of using communal rhetoric like "Hindus are in danger" and "Muslims are in danger," asserting that such politics endangers the entire country. He emphasized unity and vowed to resist any attempts to divide West Bengal.

Both leaders reiterated their dedication to fighting communal politics and promoting harmony in the state.