Mamata Banerjee congratulates successful candidates of Bengal Board Secondary Examination

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday congratulated students who qualified in the 2025 secondary examination conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), the results of which were declared earlier in the day.

“My heartfelt congratulations to all the students who have passed this year's secondary examination! I hope you achieve even greater success in the days to come,” the Chief Minister said in a statement, which was also shared on her official X handle.

She acknowledged the role of parents, guardians, and teachers in the students’ success.

“On this memorable day, I also extend my sincere good wishes to your parents, guardians, and teachers. Their support and guidance have made this achievement possible,” she said.

Addressing students who did not fare well, she offered a note of encouragement.

“To those who could not achieve good results today, I say -- do not lose hope. Keep trying. Success will surely come in the days ahead. Once again, I offer my heartfelt blessings and best wishes to all of you. Stay well, everyone,” she said.

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 86.56 per cent, up from 86.31 per cent in 2024.

WBBSE President Ramanuj Gangopadhyay said this was the highest pass percentage in the board’s history. A total of 66 students secured ranks within the top 10.

Distribution of mark sheets began at schools on Friday morning. A total of 9,69,435 candidates appeared for the examination this year -- 56,827 more than in 2024.

This year's topper is Adrito Sarkar from Raiganj in the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal, who secured 99.43 per cent. Two candidates stood second, with both securing the same marks. They are Anuvab Biswas from Malda and Soumya Paul from Bankura.

Ishani Chakraborty, also from Bankura, stood third.