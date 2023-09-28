Mamata Banerjee Reflects On Resilience Amid Political Challenges And Injuries

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee discussed the physical injuries she has endured over her extensive political career marked by protests, emphasizing that while these wounds occasionally resurface and cause discomfort, she never lets them hinder her work.



During a pre-recorded speech delivered at the 'TV9 Bangla Nakshatra Samman' event, Banerjee commended the awardees for their accomplishments, stating that they have brought pride to the state through their achievements.

She reflected on her own experiences, noting that in her 34-year-long political journey, she had faced physical injuries and endured attacks on numerous occasions. These injuries, she admitted, could sometimes cause pain to resurface. However, Banerjee expressed her unwavering commitment to her work, emphasizing that she has never allowed pain to impede her professional responsibilities.

Recently, doctors advised the chief minister to take a 10-day rest due to the recurrence of issues related to various old injuries during her official two-nation tour.

The 'Nakshatra Samman' awards were presented to prominent individuals in various fields, including painter Jogen Choudhury, writer Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, poet Joy Goswami, classical vocalist Ajay Chakraborty, elocutionists Jagannath Basu and Urmimala Basu, magician PC Sorcar Junior, and NASA scientist Amitava Ghosh. These individuals were honored for their significant contributions to their respective domains.



Joy Goswami, the celebrated 70-year-old poet, shared that despite starting his writing journey at the tender age of 11, he still diligently searches for the right words and expressions every time he writes.

Amitava Ghosh, the NASA scientist, highlighted India's recent success with Chandrayaan 3, which has elevated the nation's global standing in the field of space exploration. He also noted that the international scientific community has expressed satisfaction with the contributions of their Indian colleagues, foreseeing further missions to various planets, including Venus, in India's future.