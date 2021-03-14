Mamata calls on West Bengal to ‘never bow down to cowardice’

Kolkata (West Bengal) : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that despite being in pain she will continue to fight boldly and called on people to 'never bow down to cowardice'.

"We will continue to fight boldly! I'm still in a lot of pain, but I feel the pain of my people even more. In this fight to protect our revered land, we have suffered a lot and will suffer more but we will NEVER bow down to COWARDICE!," tweeted Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee is conducting a roadshow, days after sustaining injuries during election campaigning, on a wheelchair from Gandhi Murti to Hazra here today, Trinamool Congress (TMC) party sources said. She is scheduled to address a public rally at Hazra this afternoon.

It is her first public appearance after she was allegedly attacked by some people in Nandigram earlier this week.

On March 10, the Chief Minister alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning. Later, she was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram.

Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

The Chief Minister was discharged from the hospital on March 12.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.