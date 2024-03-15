  • Menu
Mamata suffers major injury

Mamata suffers major injury
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday evening suffered a major injury on her forehead and was admitted to a hospital, the...

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday evening suffered a major injury on her forehead and was admitted to a hospital, the TMC said. “Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers,” the party posted on X along with pictures of Banerjee bleeding from her forehead. According to sources, she was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. The details of how she received the injury are still awaited. TMC national general secretary and Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee got her admitted to the hospital, according to party sources. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wished her a speedy recovery. “Our prayers are with her for a quick return to good health,” he posted on X. PTI

X