Mamata to skip Niti Aayog meet

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to skip the Niti Aayog meeting slated to be held in New Delhi on May 27, a senior official at the state secretariat said on Wednesday.

The decision came a day after the TMC, of which Banerjee is the chief, announced that it will boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building in the national capital.

