Mamata’s target for 2026 Bengal polls: 215 seats

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday set an ambitious target of securing over 215 seats in the 2026 elections to the 294-member assembly, asserting that her party Trinamool Congress (TMC) would ensure a significant reduction in the BJP’s tally. The BJP bagged 77 seats in the 2021 assembly elections.

“We will win more than 215 seats out of 294, in the next Bengal assembly polls and make sure the BJP’s numbers decline further,” Banerjee said while addressing a party meeting.

Taking a dig at the BJP, the TMC supremo recalled the saffron party’s slogans in the past elections. “In the 2021 assembly polls, BJP leaders said 200 paar’ but were defeated. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, they claimed ‘400 paar’ but they could not even secure a majority. What Abhishek (Banerjee) said is absolutely correct. We will achieve a two-thirds majority, but you must ensure an even bigger victory. This time, BJP nominees must lose their deposits,” she said.

Echoing Mamata Banerjee’s sentiments, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee called upon party workers to ensure a decisive win for the party.

TMC National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday rubbished the rumors of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking at gathering, Banerjee said that a new illusion was being spread in the market that he was joining BJP.

“A new illusion is being spread in the market that Abhishek Banerjee will join the BJP. Even if you slit my throat, the slogan ‘Mamata Banerjee Zindabad’ will still come out of my mouth...” Banerjee said while addressing a gathering.

Further, he said that the party would continue to demolish the chakravyuh of BJP if the party had support from the TMC leaders.

“Till the time all of you (TMC leaders) are with us, we will continue to demolish the chakravyuh of BJP... Those who spoke against the party have been identified. I was the one to identify Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari who went against the party,” he further stated.