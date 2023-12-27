Man bites off father’s nose

Jajpur: Police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly biting off his father’s nose and attacking two other persons in an inebriated state at Routarapur village in Jajpur district. The accused has been identified as Bibhuti Samal, police said.

As per reports, Bibhuti came home drunk on Monday night and started hurling abuses at his neighbours without any provocation. When his father Shatrughan opposed his behavior, a heated exchange of words ensued between the father-son duo. Thereafter, Bibhuti, in a fit of rage, started beating up Shatrughan and even bit off his nose. On hearing the scream of Shatrughan, two of his neighbours rushed to the spot and tried to intervene. But Bibhuti attacked them too, leading to their injuries. On being informed by the locals, Jajpur Road police reached the spot and nabbed Bibhuti.

All the injured persons were admitted to Jajpur Road Community Health Centre (CHC). Based on the complaint by the father of the accused, Jajpur Road police registered a case and arrested him. The accused was produced in the local court on Tuesday and later remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, said Jajpur Road Police station IIC Upendra Kumar Pradhan.