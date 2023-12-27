Live
- MVA launches ‘Kisan Aakrosh Morcha’ for farmers’ demands in Pune
- Phil Salt rises to second spot in ICC T20Is rankings
- They turned Parliament into a deep, dark chamber: Derek O'Brien on suspension of MPs
- Centre declares Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masrat Alam faction) unlawful association under UAPA
- Bengal ration scam: License of Rahman's rice mills renewed illegally, says ED
- ‘Seems my office has passed ultimate test’: PM Modi after children visit his official residence
- Health, lifestyle factors key to curb risk of young-onset dementia: Study
- Ring in 2024 with Joy: Distinctive Ways to Embrace the New Year
- Israel Embassy security scare: Delhi Police teams scan area to collect more evidence
- Celebrating the Timeless Legacy of Mirza Ghalib on His 226th Birth Anniversary
Just In
Man bites off father’s nose
Police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly biting off his father’s nose and attacking two other persons in an inebriated state at Routarapur village in Jajpur district
Jajpur: Police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly biting off his father’s nose and attacking two other persons in an inebriated state at Routarapur village in Jajpur district. The accused has been identified as Bibhuti Samal, police said.
As per reports, Bibhuti came home drunk on Monday night and started hurling abuses at his neighbours without any provocation. When his father Shatrughan opposed his behavior, a heated exchange of words ensued between the father-son duo. Thereafter, Bibhuti, in a fit of rage, started beating up Shatrughan and even bit off his nose. On hearing the scream of Shatrughan, two of his neighbours rushed to the spot and tried to intervene. But Bibhuti attacked them too, leading to their injuries. On being informed by the locals, Jajpur Road police reached the spot and nabbed Bibhuti.
All the injured persons were admitted to Jajpur Road Community Health Centre (CHC). Based on the complaint by the father of the accused, Jajpur Road police registered a case and arrested him. The accused was produced in the local court on Tuesday and later remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, said Jajpur Road Police station IIC Upendra Kumar Pradhan.