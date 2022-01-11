Man From Kerala Used To Be Maradona's Hairstylist Is Struggling For His Survival

Muhammed Anwar, 52 years old is facing a downfall in his life. He has been a hairstylist for Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona to a pauper but was now facing difficulties in his survival. He has been forced by the situation to auction the T-shirt signed by Maradona since he can't find a regular job. He was a well-known hairstylist in Dubai, where he had spent the previous 20 years working in several beauty businesses.



Anwar recalled that he was hired as the Al Wasl Football Club's hairstylist. He was Diego Maradona's official hairstylist for three years and was the club's coach. He claims the T-shirt was given to him by Maradona. Anwar remembers that when Maradona found out it was his son's birthday, he requested him to grab a T-shirt for him.After that, he proceeded to sign his name on it. Anwar returned home without his colors after completing his life as an expatriate, and his family did not greet him warmly.

He began my career at the city's numerous beauty salons. That was before to the outbreak of the pandemic. Anwar said that the salons closed as a result of the lockdown, and was left jobless, who lives in a rented property on Maithiri Road in Thammanam. Despite the fact that the salons reopened after the Covid limitations were lifted, he was unable to find work.

Ratheesh H R, a well-wisher stated that his appearance depicts as prime and has a sick look. Ratheesh, found him a job at his staff facilities management centre,explained that's probably why none of the salons want to hire him.

According to Ratheesh, Anwar plans to auction the T-shirt on Wednesday or Thursday. He's crossing his fingers and hoping to get a decent deal on the T-shirt. He hopes to open a hair business with the money he receives from the auction and therefore earn money.