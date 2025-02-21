Man held for boy’s murder over chow mein

Jajpur: The police on Wednesday arrested a man on the charge of killing a teenage boy following an altercation over delayed serving of chow mein at a stall in Jajpur district. The arrested man, a local leader, was remanded in judicial custody.

Police said 14-year-old Santanu Das died on Sunday due to the injuries he had suffered during the assault on the night of February 9 near Gobindpur village under Jajpur block. Santanu’s father Sukadev, a resident of Gobindpur village, alleged in the police complaint that he had gone to the stall of Anil Kumar Mallik to have chow mein, but it was not served to him even after 30 minutes.

When Sukhdev asked the reason for the delay, he was allegedly beaten up by Mallik. Santanu then reached the spot and asked the stall owner why he assaulted his father.

Local leader Kamal Mallik, who lives nearby, along with others then allegedly thrashed the boy with iron rods injuring him critically. People took both the injured father and son to the Jajpur district headquarters hospital.

Later, Santanu was shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated, and he died there on Sunday night, police said.

Kamal Mallik was arrested from a place in Jajpur where he was hiding, while other accused are still at large.