Man In Delhi Enter Into The Classroom And Sexually Assaulted Two Minor Students

According to the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), a man reportedly entered the classroom of a civic body-run school in east Delhi and sexually molested two minor girls who were around eight-year-old before undressing and urinating in front of the pupils.

When the pupils contacted the principal and class teacher regarding the incident, they were ordered to remain quiet and forget about it, according to the report. According to sources, no CCTV cameras were put at the school's entrance or on the premises.

The Delhi Police confirmed that a case had been filed in connection with the sexual assault of the two minor girls at an East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) school in Bhajanpura, but provided no further details about the case

Since the DCW has filed a notice to the police and the EDMC in relation with the situation, East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal stated that there was a lapse and that an investigation has been ordered. Students at the civic body-run schools were studying from grade 1 to 5.

According to the DCW's notice, pupils were awaiting for their teacher inside the classroom following the school assembly on April 30 when an unknown man approached the room. He reportedly removed a girl of her clothes and yelled obscenities at her. He then moved up to another girl and removed her of her clothes as well as his. The accused then locked the classroom door and urinated in front of the pupils.

As per police, quick cognizance was taken, a case was filed under the POCSO Act, and an investigation was launched. A special investigation team has been constituted to look into the situation. Special police wings have also been enlisted to assist the police station team in the investigation, according to a senior police officer.