Man Removes Thumb Skin And Pasted It On Friend's Hand

In a last-ditch effort to obtain a position with the railway, an applicant peeled the skin from his thumb with a hot pan and applied it to the thumb of his friend in the hopes that the latter would pass the biometric verification and take the recruitment exam in his stead.

The incident took place on Thursday during the biometric verification before the railway recruitment test held in Gujarat's Vadodara city on August 22.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police S M Varotariya, the Vadodara police detained Manish Kumar and Rajyaguru Gupta on Wednesday for forgery and defrauding. Both men are from the district's of Bihar. He stated that both men were in their mid-20s and had previously passed the Class 12 exam.

As per the FIR filed at Vadodara's Laxmipura police station, a private company that was authorised by the Railways organised a recruitment test for railway "D" group vacancies at a building in the Laxmipura area on August 22. More than 600 candidates showed up for the exam.

Varotariya explained that the before the exam, each candidate was obliged to provide their thumb impression, which a biometric gadget compared with their Aadhaar data to avoid any form of cheating. Despite numerous efforts, the system at that time was unable to record the thumb impression of Manish Kumar.

The supervisor became suspicious when he saw that the applicant was trying to conceal anything by slipping his left hand inside his jeans pocket. Later, when he put sanitizer on his hand, the pasted thumb fell off.

The organisation called the police and filed a complaint in accordance with sections of the Indian Penal Code after becoming aware of the cheating. Furthermore, it was known from the investigation that the individual who was apprehended admitted to the authorities that his real name was Rajyaguru Gupta and that he had entered the exam under the guise of his friend Manish Kumar.

Meanwhile, later it was known that Gupta excelled in school, Kumar, who had applied for a position with the railway, thought it would be a good idea to use a false identity to send Gupta to the interview.