Man wanted for stabbing YouTuber, killed in encounter

Lucknow: Anaccused wanted in connection with the alleged stabbing of a YouTuber died after being injured in an encounter with the police in the Loni area of Ghaziabad, officials said. According to Loni Police Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Singh Solanki, the deceased, identified as Zeeshan (24) a resident of Amroha, was involved in the alleged stabbing of YouTuber Salim Ahmed, also known as Salim Wastik, and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh.

A knife, a country-made pistol, cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from the encounter site. Another accused in the case is still at large. “The accused, Zeeshan, was injured during an exchange of fire with a police team,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said, adding that he was taken to a hospital where he died during treatment on Sunday night.

According to the police, the YouTuber, Salim Ahmed, was stabbed multiple times in his office at Ali Garden shortly after morning prayers.

Two individuals wearing helmets and riding a motorcycle carried out the attack, leaving Ahmed with critical injuries to his neck, abdomen, and ear. He was initially taken to a local hospital before being referred to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Delhi.