Centre ready to evacuate citizens stranded in W Asia

New Delhi: Amid rising tensions in West Asia, the Union government is actively preparing to evacuate and ensure the safe return of Indian citizens stranded due to the conflict and flight disruptions.

The Centre is fully prepared to bring back Indians stranded in the Gulf region and is in touch with Indian missions abroad to ensure their safety, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday. Discussions are underway with Indian missions to ensure the safety and facilitate the return of affected individuals, he said. The government is prioritizing the safety of Indians and is seeking expert advice regarding air travel in war-affected regions.

In a statement, Joshi said discussions have been held with senior officials of the embassies concerned to facilitate the safe return of those affected by the war situation.

“Whenever Indians face distress anywhere in the world, the Central government has ensured their safe return. Earlier, we brought back those stranded in Ukraine. Wherever Indians are, their safety remains our first priority,” he said.

Joshi said information has been received about Kannadigas facing hardship due to the severity of the Iran-Israel conflict, and urgent consultations have been held with senior ministers to take necessary measures for their protection.