Live
- BJP has no right to seek votes in Lok Sabha polls: Ponnam
- TRAI unveils recommendations to boost live testing of innovative tech like 6G, AI
- Don't travel to Iran or Israel till further notice: MEA
- Congress top brass running away from contesting elections: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Indian men's hockey team goes down 1-3 against Australia in fourth match of test series
- ZP chairperson Heny Christina, her husband Suresh Kumar resigned from primary membership of YSRCP
- TCS posts 9 pc jump in Q4 net profit at Rs 12,434 crore, declares dividend of Rs 28 per share
- Indian developers at forefront of creating innovations for the world: Qualcomm
- Police seized 30 grams of ganja
- EFI picks national tent pegging team, sets in motion preparations for World Cup
Just In
Manga comics for social change launched in India, Japan
Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Friday said that it has launched a Manga comic titled "India Calling Me Now," aimed at raising gender awareness, simultaneously in India and Japan, in collaboration with publishing company Kodansha.
New Delhi: Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Friday said that it has launched a Manga comic titled "India Calling Me Now," aimed at raising gender awareness, simultaneously in India and Japan, in collaboration with publishing company Kodansha.
The comic series is published on Manga Planet India. It will cover themes such as women’s education, social participation, and gender disparity, to promote discussion and improve comprehension of gender-related matters.
"As the collaborative publishers of Manga, a cherished cultural asset of Japan renowned for its captivating storytelling and artistic flair, we aim to enable further awareness and understanding of gender-related issues in India," SAITO Mitsunori, Chief Representative of JICA India, said in a statement.
"This collaboration also plays an instrumental role in promoting cultural exchange between India and Japan to bring a systemic change in achieving gender equality," he added.
As per the agency, the comic series aims to captivate the young generation with its unique approach of captivating storytelling and expressive characters.
"We aim to address social issues in India and worldwide through Japanese manga," said KOGA Yoshiaki, India Project Director, Kodansha.
In addition, the agency mentioned that the comic series serves as an effective tool to inspire positive attitudes and behaviours towards gender bias, thereby increasing awareness and initiating societal change.