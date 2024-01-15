Maniabandha handloom available at Cuttack station

Athagarh: The passengers of Cuttack railway station can now avail of the famous Maniabandha handloom products on the station premises itself.

The ‘One Station One Product’ stall at Cuttack railway station is showcased with the handloom products of Maniabandha village in Badamba tehsil of Cuttack district.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during his visit to Badamba, had assured local weavers of opening of a Maniabandha stall at Cuttack station under “One Station One Product” initiative.

The “One Station One Product” concept was announced by the Centre with an objective to provide enhanced livelihood and ensure welfare of local artisans, potters, weavers and tribals. The railway station will act as a marketing channel to promote their products.

As a part of this initiative, Maniabandha Handloom Cluster Consortium, Cuttack, comprising more than 5,000 weavers, has got an opportunity to showcase and sell the handloom products to the passengers travelling to and from Cuttack railway station.

The “One Station One Product” stalls at railway stations are working as a platform for the artisans and craftspeople benefited under Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana. T

his Yojana is an initiative by the Centre to support the artisans belonging to the Vishwakarma community.

At present, Khurda Road division is having ‘One Station’ stalls at 12 railway stations such as Bhubaneswar, Puri, Khurda Road, Balugaon, Chhatrapur, Berhampur, Palasa, Cuttack, Jajpur-Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Angul and Dhenkanal railway stations showcasing the products of local artisans.