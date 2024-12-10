Manipur Protests Demand AFSPA Repeal On Human Rights Day

On Tuesday, December 10, thousands of protesters gathered in Manipur’s Imphal to mark International Human Rights Day with a call for the removal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958. The demonstrators also demanded enhanced protection of human rights and decisive action against armed miscreants in the state.

The rally commenced from Thangmeiband Thau Ground in Imphal West district, moving through key locations, including Imphal City market and Khwairamband Keithel, before concluding at Khuman Lampak. Protesters chanted slogans such as "Remove AFSPA, Repeal AFSPA" and "Self-determination is our birthright."

Organized by five civil society groups led by the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO), the protest saw participation from prominent organizations, including Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibi Apunba Manipur, All Manipur Women Voluntary Association, Committee on Human Rights (COHR), and the Manipur Student Federation.

Speaking at the event, AMUCO President Nando Luwang emphasized that the rally opposed the enforcement of AFSPA in six police station jurisdictions across five districts in Manipur.

The protest also highlighted the ongoing ethnic violence in the state, which has claimed over 250 lives and displaced thousands since clashes erupted in May last year between the Meitei community in the Imphal Valley and Kuki-Zo groups in the adjoining hills.