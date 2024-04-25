'Manipur Super 50' scores big in providing opportunities to the state's youth

Kolkata: Bihar has had its famed 'Abhayanand Super 30' for long. Now, Manipur also has its 'Manipur Super 50', thanks to the efforts of the Army's Spear Corps.

This initiative aims to provide coaching and support to the youth of the state to sit for competitive examinations and get more employment opportunities.

The move comes at a time when security forces are facing several challenges in Manipur in their efforts to bring about lasting peace and end the ethnic crisis prevailing there since May last year.

"Manipur Super 50 coaching classes, a collaborative effort between the Indian Army, SBI Foundation, and NIEDO, have yielded remarkable results. With the successful completion of the first batch in 2023, boasting 75 per cent qualification rate in NEET and 50 per cent in JEE, the programme has demonstrated its effectiveness in equipping underprivileged students with skills and knowledge necessary for admission to top colleges and universities across India. Currently, 35 NEET and 14 JEE aspirants are under coaching at Super 50 as part of the 2024 batch," said a spokesperson for the Army's Eastern Command.

The mentoring centre established at Senapati in February 2023 has also emerged as a hub for nurturing talent and ambition among NDA, CDS, and other competitive exam aspirants.

"Additionally, the recent registration drive for the Agnpath scheme for recruitment in armed forces in Bishnupur district underscores the dedication of the Spear Corps to foster inclusivity and diversity among the youth, who will be part of the nation-building process in the long run," the official added.