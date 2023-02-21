Manish Sisodia Summoned On February 26 After CBI Granted Hs request.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, in relation to the excise policy scam case as of February 26. When Sisodia requested additional time from the investigation body and cited the ongoing budget process by the city government, the CBI on Sunday postponed interviewing him in relation to the Delhi Excise policy scam case.



The Delhi government's policy of granting liquor traders licences, according to the federal agency, allegedly favoured some dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it. The AAP strongly disputes this allegation.

Sisodia has said that the BJP is using the investigation agency to exact "revenge," and he express his concerns that he will be detained. The leader of the Aam Admi Party, who serves as the Delhi government's Finance Minister, declared that he would be ready for questioning after a week.

According to authorities, the CBI has accumulated extensive materials throughout its investigation into the money trail and connections between liquor sellers, AAP leaders, middlemen, and politicians and seeks clarifications from Sisodia, who is the primary accused in the FIR. On November 25 of last year, the agency submitted its initial charge sheet against seven people, although Sisodia was not included as a defendant.

Meanwhile, in August of last year, the CBI filed a FIR under several sections of the Indian Criminal Code against Sisodia and 14 other people (IPC).