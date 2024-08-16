Manish Sisodia To Launch 'Padyatra' On Kejriwal's Birthday, Eyes Delhi Assembly Polls

Manish Sisodia, former Delhi deputy chief minister, plans to begin a 'padyatra' (foot march) on Friday, August 16, which coincides with jailed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's birthday. This outreach effort is part of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) preparations for the Delhi assembly election expected in February 2025.



The march was initially scheduled for August 14 but was postponed due to security concerns around Independence Day. It will now start at 5pm from DDA Flats in Kalkaji, within the Greater Kailash assembly constituency.

Sisodia, recently granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case, plans to conduct similar foot marches in every assembly constituency. He emphasized that his role in the party is determined by Kejriwal and that he has no personal desire for any specific position.

The former deputy chief minister expressed his commitment to improving education, healthcare, and public transport in Delhi. He stated that contesting elections is necessary to achieve these goals for the city's residents.

AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj suggested that the new date for the march, coinciding with Kejriwal's birthday, might be "nature's plan."