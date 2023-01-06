Mann approves 500 vacant in Milkfed

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet led by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday gave approval for filling up 500 vacant posts of group C and D in Milkfed and its affiliated milk unions through direct recruitment.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of Cabinet held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister here at his office in Punjab Civil Secretariat- I.

Divulging the details a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said that the move is aimed at overcoming the shortage of staff for streamlining the functioning of Milkfed and its affiliated milk unions. This will benefit the milk producers and farmers to ensure a lucrative milk market through value addition and efficient marketing of produce. Likewise, it will facilitate the consumers by further improving the quality of milk and milk products produced by the Milkfed.