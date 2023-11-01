Mann compromised Punjab's stand on SYL canal: Akali Dal

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has compromised the state's stand on the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal by asserting that Rajasthan and Haryana had complete rights over the state's river waters.

It also accused him of mouthing blatant lies and wasting Rs 30 crore to conduct a one-man show.

Addressing the media here, senior SAD leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Daljit Singh Cheema and Virsa Singh Valtoha also took on the Chief Minister for indulging in a slander campaign against former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

They said contrary to the claim made by Mann, the Bani distributary, which served 20 villages in Haryana, had become operational in 1955 and not 1998.

The leaders challenged the Chief Minster to prove otherwise or apologise immediately.

They said the truth was that former Haryana chief minister Devi Lal approached the Supreme Court to demand construction of a canal to take Punjab waters to Haryana while Parkash Singh Badal opposed this by filing a petition challenging Section 78 of the Punjab Reorganization Act in 1979.

The leaders also condemned the manner in which all civil liberties had been restricted in Ludhiana reminding the people of the days of Emergency.

They said farmer leaders as well as those representing various unions and associations had been put on house arrest.

They said despite such draconian steps the AAP government could not fill the debate venue despite relying heavily on its workers and government officials.