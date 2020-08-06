Manoj Sinha 10th BJP leader from UP to hold gubernatorial post

Lucknow: The newly appointed Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, is the tenth BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh to hold a gubernatorial post.

Last year, Kalraj Mishra, 79, once considered the Brahmin face of the party in UP, was appointed governor of Himachal Pradesh and is now holding the same position in Rajasthan.

Satyapal Malik, who had earlier had a tenure as Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, is now Governor of Goa.

Malik, who had also served as Governor of Bihar, was earlier a member of the Janata Dal and then the Samajwadi Party before he joined the BJP prior to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Malik belongs to Baghpat district.

Baby Rani Maurya, the Governor of Uttarakhand, is also from Uttar Pradesh. Maurya was the first woman Mayor of Agra in 1995 and has been a dedicated BJP worker.

The Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohd Khan, is also from Uttar Pradesh. A former Congress leader and a union minister, he later joined the BJP.

Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Bihar, also belongs to UP and has had several stints as a minister in the BJP governments in the state.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Brigadier BD Mishra (Retd) belongs to Bhadohi district in Uttar Pradesh though he has spent a large part of his life in different states as a military officer.

Former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh was another UP BJP leader who became Governor of Rajasthan and completed his tenure last year.

Earlier, former Speaker of the UP assembly, Kesri Nath Tripathi was given the gubernatorial assignment in West Bengal in 2014. He retired last year.

Veteran leader Lalji Tandon was appointed Governor of Bihar and then Madhya Pradesh. He passed away last month after a prolonged illness in Lucknow.

He served as a cabinet minister in all the BJP governments in UP and was closely associated with former Prime Minister, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.