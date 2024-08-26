Manu accorded warm welcome at her village

Chandigarh : Double Olympic medal-winning shooter Manu Bhaker on Sunday arrived at her Goria village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district to a rousing welcome. Bhaker won a bronze medal in the 10-m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics, before combining with Sarabjot Singh to win bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event as well.

Bhaker (22) is the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win two medals at a single Olympic Games. As she arrived at her village, she was greeted with garlands. She also went to her village school. Speaking on the occasion, Bhaker pitched for setting up a stadium and a shooting range at the village.

Bhaker, who was accompanied by her parents and other family members, thanked the villagers for coming to greet her. Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda and Jhajjar MLA Geeta Bhukkal were also present at the event to welcome Bhaker.

Hooda hailed Bhaker’s achievement at the Olympics and said she was the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single Games. “We are proud of her,” he said. The Congress MP said if his party is voted to power in the coming assembly elections, they will build a stadium and a shooting range here.