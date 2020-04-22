Mason uses lockdown to dig a well, hits water on 21st day

Mumbai: While many are using the lockdown period to try out Dalgona coffee or play online 'antakshari', a couple from Maharashtra dug a little deeper for an answer to their woes. Literally. In 21 days after the lockdown began, Gajanan Pakmode and his wife Pushpa dug a 25-feet deep well outside their house. "On the 21st day of digging, we hit water and our joy knew no bounds," a beaming Gajanan, a resident of Karkheda village in Washim district, said. A mason, he used his professional skills in digging the well and was supported by his wife in the process, while his two children cheered on.

"When the district administration told us to stay at home due to the lockdown, we decided to do something. Both of us discussed what should be done. I asked my wife to perform a 'puja' in front of our home and then began digging," he said.

They did not use any mechancial equipment and relied on hand tools for the digging. "At first, our neighbours ridiculed us, but we went on. We hit water at 25 feet after 21 days of digging," Gajanan said. He said a major reason for digging the well was that the local water supply scheme is shut most of the time and digging the well was a better option to staring at the dry tap. "We are glad we did so, as we now have a permanent remedy for our water woes," he said.