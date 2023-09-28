Massive Fire Erupts In Delhi Girls' PG Hostel In Mukherjee Nagar; Around 35 Girls Rescued

A significant fire erupted in a girls' PG hostel located in the Mukherjee Nagar area of Delhi, prompting a swift response from the fire department. Upon receiving reports of the blaze at 5.47 pm, a total of 20 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene with the dual objective of controlling the inferno and rescuing the girls trapped inside the building.

The Delhi Fire Services later confirmed that the fire had been successfully extinguished, and all the girls were safely evacuated from the premises. An initial investigation indicated that the fire had originated near the staircase from the meter board and subsequently spread to the upper floors.

According to officials quoted by PTI, "The fire has been extinguished, and approximately 35 girls who were trapped inside the building have been rescued. Preliminary findings suggest that the fire began near the meter board, located close to the staircase, and then extended to the floors above."

Delhi Chief Fire Service Officer Atul Garg reassured the public, stating, "Things are under control, there are no casualties, and everyone has been safely evacuated." He further elaborated that the fire had been completely put out. The building in question comprises a ground floor and three additional stories, featuring a single staircase and a kitchen on the terrace.