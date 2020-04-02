Maulana Saad Of Tablighi Jamaat Untraceable, In U-Turn Backs Govt

New Delhi: Making a complete U-turn, Maulana Saad the Ameer or chief of Tablighi Jamaat who is currently absconding, released an audio message which was widely reported on media networks. In his latest audio message, Maulana Saad tells followers of Tablighi Jamaat to follow government orders and not to assemble.

The Crime Branch of Delhi police registered a case against Maulana Saad under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and other provisions of the law. He has been on the run since March 28. As was reported earlier, the Tablighi Jamaat organised an Ijtemah or religious congregation in Nizamuddin in the national capital in early March.

Earlier, Maulana Saad had asked his followers not to follow the government orders on assembling for prayers in mosques in an audio message attributed to him which went viral. In the first message which was aired by multiple TV networks and went viral on social media platforms, the chief of Tablighi Jamaat in India is heard telling his followers that there is no better place to die than a mosque. He is also heard in the message attributed to him by media networks, saying the government order on not assembling in mosques and elsewhere was a conspiracy to divide Muslims and keep them away from mosques and offering prayers.

Many members of the Ijtemah or religious congregation in the Nizamuddin Markaz developed Coronavirus symptoms in various states and have been reported positive.

More than 2300 members of the Tablighi Jamaat who stayed in the or centre in Nizamuddin were evacuated in an overnight operation on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

State governments across the country are actively involved in tracing all those who attended the religious congregation organised by the Jamaat in Nizamuddin in March. In Telangana, 1100 attendees to the event have been tracked down while 160 are still to be traced. All states are similarly engaged in exercise of identifying and isolating those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.