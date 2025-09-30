May this sacred occasion bring happiness, peace: Prez Murmu, PM Modi extend wishes on Maha Ashtami

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to the nation, celebrating Durga Puja and Navratri, invoking the blessings of Maa Durga for peace, prosperity, and well-being.

Taking to the social media platform X, President Murmu wrote a thoughtful message underlining the cultural, spiritual, and social essence of the festival. Her post, originally in Hindi, was translated as follows:

“On the holy occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in the country and abroad. The sacred festival of Durga Puja is a symbol of our culture, faith, and spiritual pride. Worshipping the nine forms of Maa Durga is not only a path to spiritual purification but also inspires us to move forward with truth, justice, and compassion. This festival promotes the spirit of equality, tolerance, and love. Let us, on this auspicious occasion, resolve to make every possible effort to ensure respect for women and their rightful place in society. I pray that Maa Durga blesses everyone with wisdom and courage and brings happiness and prosperity to all.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his wishes with the nation, expressing hope that the sacred day of Maha Ashtami brings health and harmony. “Heartiest greetings to all fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami of Navratri. My wish is that this sacred occasion brings happiness, peace, and excellent health into everyone's life,” he said.

The Prime Minister also posted a devotional song -- “Durge Durge Durgatinashini, Kichhu Bali Gaane Gaane” -- performed by legendary singer Asha Bhosle and Swapan Chakraborty, enhancing the festive fervour among devotees online.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also joined in extending greetings and highlighting the spiritual value of worshipping Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Durga worshipped on Ashtami:

“She who is mounted on a white bull, adorned in white garments, pure. May Mahagauri bestow auspiciousness, delighting the great Lord. The worship of Mother Mahagauri, the eighth form of the primordial power Mother Durga, the creator of the universe, brings spiritual peace and the attainment of divine powers. May the devotees' resolves be fulfilled by Mother's grace, and may happiness, peace, prosperity, and positive energy flow into everyone's lives -- this is the prayer. Jai Maa Mahagauri!”

Across the country, temples and households witnessed special pujas, devotional music, and rituals as devotees offered prayers to Mahagauri, seeking spiritual blessings, strength, and divine protection. The celebrations will continue through Navami and conclude with Vijayadashami.