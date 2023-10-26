Mayawati to begin campaigning from November first week

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati will launch her election campaign in the poll-bound states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana from the first week of November.

According to a BSP functionary, Mayawati will address eight rallies each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in support of party candidates.

She will address two rallies each in Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

The party state unit presidents have been directed to start preparations for the rallies by mobilising workers and supporters, he said.

The rallies are being organized in areas that are considered strongholds of the BSP.

In Madhya Pradesh, the rallies will be organised on November 6, 7, 8 and 14, and in Rajasthan on November 17, 18, 19 and 20.

Mayawati will address two rallies in Chhattisgarh on November 9 and two in Telangana on November 22 and 23.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BSP chief will address public meetings in Datia, Niwari, Chattarapur, Damoh, Satna, Rewa, Morena and Bhind, the functionary said.

The BSP is contesting the Assembly elections in alliance with the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

In Rajasthan and Telangana, the party has decided to go solo.

In the 2018 Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the BSP polled 5.01 per cent votes and bagged two seats.

In Rajasthan, it polled 4.03 per cent votes and secured victory on six seats.

In Chhattisgarh, the BSP secured 3.9 per cent votes in 2018 assembly elections and bagged two seats.