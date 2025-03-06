MBBS student found hanging in Kota, family blames college management

Jaipur: An MBBS student was found hanging in his hostel room in Rajasthan's Kota district, police officials said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Sunil Bairwa and his body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room on Wednesday night, the police said.

A suicide note was recovered in which Sunil expressed his inability to fulfil his parents' dreams and apologised to them.

Following the incident, undergraduate and postgraduate students protested outside the principal's office, raising slogans against the college administration and demanding accountability.

Mahavir Nagar police station ASI Mohanlal said after getting information, police rushed to the hostel and sent the body for post-mortem.

Sunil's father, Kajodmal, shared that his son secured admission to Kota Medical College in 2019-20 after clearing the NEET exam.

"However, the college authorities deliberately did not pass him in the first-year examination. We challenged the result at Rajasthan Health Science University (RUSH), which led to a re-evaluation, and Sunil was declared passed after a delay of 7-8 months. He successfully cleared his second-year exams. However, in the third year, he was caught cheating, leading to the cancellation of two of his exams. As a result, he was barred from college for the past one and a half years," his family said.

Recently, when he attempted to discuss his case with the college administration, he allegedly faced harassment, which his family said led him to take this extreme step.

Kamal, a senior colleague of Sunil, alleged that not all students are treated equally at Kota Medical College.

According to Kamal, Sunil had been pleading with the administration for a chance to appear in exams, but his requests were repeatedly denied.

"Whenever he approached them, he was scolded and turned away," Kamal claimed.

Kamal further stated that Sunil's mental health had been deteriorating for the past three months.

With student protests intensifying, the demand for an impartial inquiry into the matter is growing.

Meanwhile, police have assured that further investigations will be conducted based on the family’s complaint.

College Principal Sangeeta Saxena said a five-member team has been constituted to probe the issue.



