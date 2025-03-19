McDonald’s to set up India office, GCC in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: American multinational fast food chain McDonald's will set up its India office and a Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad, it was announced here on Wednesday.

The announcement came after McDonald’s Chairman & CEO Chris Kempczinski met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

According to the Chief Minister’s office, the global office for India is being planned with an initial headcount of 2,000 employees.

The government claimed that Telangana won the major deal, fighting off stiff competition from other states. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy personally ensured the state gave the best offering to the multinational to ensure a positive outcome.

Kempczinski stated that Hyderabad was selected over other competing cities like Bangalore because of the high-quality talent, better infrastructure, and superior quality of living.

This partnership will see McDonald’s investing in the Global Capability Centre (GCC). The global major will harness Telangana as a skilling zone to train human resources for entire McDonald’s India centres and overseas.

The Chief Minister reinforced to the delegation the matchless skilling initiatives of the state government in the last 15 months and encouraged McDonald’s to benefit from the Young India Skills University in getting trained employees not just for its global office, but also for its restaurant operations throughout the country.

He also offered to source the entire agricultural produce required by McDonald's from the local farming community, which would also give a big boost to the agricultural economy of the state and augment farmers' incomes.

Kempczinski briefed about the community development programmes McDonalds runs worldwide and assured of deepening such programmes further in Telangana in consultation with the government.

Kempczinski was accompanied by Skye Anderson, President Global Business Services, Jon Banner, Chief Global Impact officer and Deshant Kaila, Head, GBS India.

McDonald’s, through their Indian business partner, currently has 38 outlets in Telangana and is planning to add 3-4 new ones every year, including in tier two and three towns.



