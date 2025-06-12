MEA takes up ill-treatment of Indian at Newark airport

New Delhi: India has raised with the US an incident of an Indian man being handcuffed and allegedly treated like a criminal at the Newark Airport, official sources said on Wednesday. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) raised the matter with the US embassy in New Delhi, they said. Videos of the Indian youth being pinned to the ground by US authorities at the Newark airport have gone viral.

The Indian embassy in Washington DC and the Indian Consulate in New York have also been in touch with the US authorities to ascertain the details of the case, the sources said. "We have so far not received any details about the incident or the circumstances under which he was restrained, the flight he had to board or boarded and his final destination," said a source.