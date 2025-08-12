Medical student attempts suicide after being reprimanded for his conduct in Gondia

Gondia: A medical student attempted suicide after he was allegedly reprimanded for his conduct by a doctor at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Maharashtra's Gondia district, a hospital official said on Tuesday.

The GMCH has formed a committee to probe into the incident, which took place on Sunday, he said.

The GMCH official said Avesh Kumar, a third-year student who hailed from Rajasthan, attempted to hang himself from the ceiling fan at his rented accommodation around 2 am on Sunday and was saved by his friends.

He said Kumar had been upset after Dr Prashant Bagde, the head of the community medicine department, allegedly reprimanded him about his conduct and attendance.

In a suicide note, Kumar accused Dr Bagde of using objectionable words for his mother and that he was unable to bear the insult.

The official said the student shared a post on WhatsApp before attempting suicide, and one of his friends got alerted and broke down the door of his room with the help of other students and saved him.

GMCH Dean Dr Kusumakar Ghorpade said the three-member committee would submit its report on Wednesday, and it will be sent to the Director of Medical Education for further action.