Medical teams mobilised in areas affected by swollen Beas, Sutlej

Chandigarh: Withrising water levels in the Beas and Sutlej rivers affecting several villages, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh said 438 rapid response teams, 323 mobile medical teams, and 172 ambulances have been mobilised to ensure timely medical aid.

The priority is to reach every person in need and ensure that no one is left without medical help during these critical times, Singh said, adding that the state is fully prepared to meet any health emergency arising due to the floods. Many villages in Kapurthala, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, and Fazilka districts adjoining the Beas and Sutlej rivers, which are in spate, have been affected by floodwater. On the situation in Gurdaspur, the minister said seven villages have been cut off due to the rising water levels. Stating that the health department introduced boat ambulances to tackle the situation, Singh said, “The quick response helped us rescue eight pregnant women, one of whom safely delivered her child under medical supervision. Similar measures have been implemented in the flood-hit Kalu in Ferozepur district.”