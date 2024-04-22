Meeting held on Rath Yatra preparations

Puri: A high-level coordination committee held its first meeting on Saturday and discussed the preparations for the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath to be held on July 7.

Debasnana Purnima will be observed on May 10, followed by Rath Yatra on July 7, Bahuda Yatra (return car festival) on July 15 and Sunavesha on July 17. The meeting also addressed concerns regarding health services and power supply in the town. The temple administration reported that the timber required for the construction of the three chariots is being sawed at Khapuria in Cuttack.

The shortage of Phasi timber logs will not hinder chariot construction as approximately 43 devotees from Nayagarh and Ranpur have agreed to donate their trees for the purpose, the temple administration said during the meeting.

Chariot construction will start from the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya. The administration has approached the Tamil Nadu government to procure sandalwood for the deities. Clolth for covering the three chariots has been procured, while ropes for pulling the chariots have been provided by Odisha State Coir Corporation.

The meeting resolved to provide insurance cover to all devotees. The kin of those who lose their lives in mishaps during the Rath Yatra will be given Rs 5 lakh, which also covers the temple servitors. Special sunstroke treatment units will operate at each Primary Health Centre (PHC). Six beds will be available at the district headquarters hospital to address heat wave conditions, Health department officials said.

Adequate healthcare services, including ambulances, doctors and support staff, will be deployed. All hospital posts, including those of doctors, will be filled before the festival.

The meeting directed Tata Power to ensure continuous power supply at the earliest. The civic body has been tasked with drain cleaning and sanitation work.

The meeting also discussed the supply of essential commodities, piped water supply and town-wide illumination.

Corporate houses will provide over 40 lakh drinking water bottles for distribution among the devotees during the festival. Railway officials have assured operation of more special trains during the festival.