Meeting with Pak High Commissioner: Assam CM slams Cong's Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched another indirect attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday for meeting with the Pakistan High Commissioner and raising questions in the Parliament related to national security.

Taking to X handle, CM Sarma said, "Following the meeting with Pakistani Ambassador Md Abdul Basit (2014-17), the Hon'ble MP began raising parliamentary questions that had the potential to extract confidential information related to India's nuclear program. Given the sensitive nature of these inquiries, the timing becomes particularly significant, raising serious concerns about the intent and broader implications behind such questions."

The CM also claimed that following the central government’s adverse view on then Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit, Gogoi stopped asking defence-related questions in Lok Sabha.

He mentioned in the X post, "Interestingly after India started taking a grim view of Abdul Basit’s conduct, the Hon'ble MP's interest in defence and nuclear affairs saw a notable decline - a pattern that warrants closer scrutiny."

The Chief Minister mentioned, "Post-Pakistan High Commission Meeting: Defence and Security Questions Raised in Parliament. The 26/11 Mumbai attacks exposed critical vulnerabilities in India's coastal security. In this context, Question No. 2, raised by the Hon'ble MP, specifically sought detailed information on coastal radar stations, including their specifications and costs."

He posed a series of questions in his X post, "Why would an MP from Assam - a landlocked state - seek classified details on coastal radar systems? What was the necessity of putting such sensitive information in the public domain? Why was this inquiry made shortly after the MP met with the Pakistani High Commissioner?"

"Given the national security implications, can this be dismissed as a mere coincidence?" the CM asked.

Meanwhile, allegations were levelled that Gaurav Gogoi's wife, UK-born Elizabeth Colebourn has not taken Indian citizenship even after marrying the Congress leader for more than 13 years.



