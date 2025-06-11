Meghalaya Authorities Investigate Alleged Contract Killing Ties to Sonam Raghuvanshi

Meghalaya crime news: According to a Meghalaya Police officer Sonam Raghuvanshi ₹20 lakh offer to contract killers following her husband Raja Raghuvanshi's death during their honeymoon in Meghalaya shortly after their wedding.

The wedding of Sonam and Sonam Raghuvanshi took place on May 11 followed by their honeymoon trip to Meghalaya's picturesque landscapes.

Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raja Raghuvanshi celebrated their wedding on May 11 before taking their honeymoon trip to Meghalaya within a few days.

During the incident the officer revealed she gave the attackers ₹15,000 in cash from her husband's wallet.

Meghalaya Police arrested Sonam Raghuvanshi on Tuesday after she surrendered to authorities at Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. The authorities transported her to Shillong on the evening she surrendered. A day after police arrested Raj Kushwaha together with three alleged contract killers from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh she turned herself in to authorities for the Meghalaya murder case.

Raj Kushwaha states that he opposed helping Sonam and decided against traveling to Meghalaya at the last minute. He told the three others to stay home but they traveled to Meghalaya after Sonam purchased the tickets. Despite their last-minute objections to carrying out the act, Sonam pressured the trio by promising them ₹15 lakh if they completed the task. A high-ranking police official from Indore who is part of Meghalaya police investigation efforts confirmed that the claims are currently being verified.

According to a Meghalaya police officer Sonam remained quiet throughout most of her transit from Ghazipur to Patna and then by flight to Kolkata followed by Guwahati and Shillong.

On Monday the investigation into the disappearance of Sonam and Raj Kushwaha took a shocking turn when chilling details revealed their alleged involvement in Raja’s murder. They were reported missing on May 23. Police found Raja Raghuvanshi’s body on June 2 inside a gorge by a waterfall in Sohra of the East Khasi Hills district. Police think the murder occurred on May 23 when the couple disappeared.