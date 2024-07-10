Live
- Odisha Crime Branch arrests 15 criminals involved in series of cyber frauds
- MP CM approves ‘e-vidhan’ & purchase of aircraft for state govt
- SC alimony order a befitting reply to those who gave primacy to Sharia
- Gurugram MP demands Central agency probe against Eco Green
- Committed to make Rajasthan $350 million economy: Dy CM
- MoS Defence launches GAINS-2024 to encourage start-ups in ship building field
- 3rd T20I: Gill, Gaikwad & Washington star as India beat Zimbabwe by 23 runs; go 2-1 up
- Several IPS Officers Transferred in Telangana; CS Issues Orders
- Biennial council election: MahaYuti, MVA keep their MLAs in hotels to avoid cross voting
- Kerala Governor asks state VCs to return public money used to pay legal charges
Just In
Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter alleges her phone was hacked by Pegasus spyware
Iltija Mufti, daughter of former J&K Chief Minister and President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti, alleged on Wednesday that her cell phone has been ‘hacked’ by Pegasus spyware.
Srinagar: Iltija Mufti, daughter of former J&K Chief Minister and President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti, alleged on Wednesday that her cell phone has been ‘hacked’ by Pegasus spyware.
“Got an Apple alert that my phone been hacked by Pegasus which GOI (Government of India) has admittedly procured and weaponised to harass critics and political opponents,” Iltija Mufti wrote on X.
She also accused the BJP of snooping on women leaders who do not toe their line.
“BJP shamelessly snoops on women only because we refuse to toe their line. How low will you stoop? ” Iltija Mufti added.
Pegasus spyware was developed by Israeli cyber-intelligence firm NSO Group (founded in 2010) for eavesdropping on mobile phones and harvesting their data.
The spyware has been highly controversial, used to track politicians, government leaders, human rights activists, dissidents, and journalists.
Iltija Mufti has been at the forefront of her mother’s political campaign participating vigorously in the poll campaign of her mother in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.
Mehbooba Mufti was defeated by Mian Altaf Ahmad of the National Conference in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha polls by a huge margin of over 2 lakh votes.
All other candidates in the fray in the Lok Sabha election in that constituency lost their security deposit.