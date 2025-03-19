Merchant Navy Officer Murdered, Body Found In Cement-Filled Drum In Meerut

In a shocking incident in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a Merchant Navy officer was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover, who then concealed his dismembered remains in a plastic drum filled with cement.

The victim, Saurabh Rajput, had recently returned from his posting in London when he was allegedly killed on March 4. According to police, Saurabh's wife Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil confessed to stabbing him to death and disposing of his body by sealing it in cement.

After committing the crime, Muskan reportedly went on vacation to a hill station with Sahil. During this time, she sent misleading messages from Saurabh's phone to his family to avoid raising suspicion and told neighbors they were traveling to Himachal Pradesh together.

The crime came to light when Muskan's mother approached the police with her daughter's confession. Police arrested both suspects, who led them to the house where the body was hidden. The cement-filled drum had to be cut open at the mortuary to recover the remains.

Meerut SP City Ayush Vikram confirmed the incident, stating that both accused have been arrested and a case has been registered based on the family's complaint. The investigation is ongoing.