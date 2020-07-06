MHA okays exams in universities, institutions

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday permitted conduct of examinations by universities and institutions. The MHA wrote a letter in this regard to the Union Higher Education Secretary.

"The final Term Examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the universities," said a statement issued by the Home Ministry.

The MHA, however, cautioned that the examinations should be held as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

All schools, colleges and universities were closed after India imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country. As a result is this, examinations too could not be held.