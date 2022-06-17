Mild tremors felt in Delhi due to quake in Afghanistan

New Delhi: Mild tremors were felt in parts of Delhi-NCR and northwest India due to a 5.2 magnitude quake in Afghanistan on Friday afternoon.

Official seismology data showed a "5.2 magnitude quake, 85 kms south-east of Fayzabad in Afghanistan at 2.52 pm IST at a depth of 260 kms."

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 260 kms in the Afghan town, about 1,100-odd kilometres north-west of Delhi.

"Its depth is possibly the reason why the tremors felt in the national capital were so mild that hardly any one registered it," said an official from the National Centre for Seismology.

There were no details available as yet of the quake in Afghanistan and its impact on human life, livestock and property.